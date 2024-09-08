Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 441,161 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 158,913 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $3,947,279 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

