Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 91 ($1.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 81.70 ($1.07) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.70 ($1.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,085.00 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35,000.00%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

