KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

KBR Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in KBR by 454.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

