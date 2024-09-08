Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,144 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KROS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,523 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,809,000 after buying an additional 226,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,367,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of KROS opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

