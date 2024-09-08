KeyCorp Increases Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $22.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

