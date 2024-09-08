Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 579,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 539,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,683,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

