Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,687,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,018,000 after acquiring an additional 565,784 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 373.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.7% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $444.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

