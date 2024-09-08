Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,240. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,499 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,198,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,538 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

