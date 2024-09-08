Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,443 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,774,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 441,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,843,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 286,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 206,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

