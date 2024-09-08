Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $227.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

