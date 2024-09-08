Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 31,644 Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cartesian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNAC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Cartesian Therapeutics

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,963.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $146,394.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.