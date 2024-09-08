Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

