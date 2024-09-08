Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 62 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

CDNS opened at $247.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.05 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,263 shares of company stock worth $10,892,906 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.