Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,967,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,524,000 after purchasing an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,092,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

