Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $769,556,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after buying an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after buying an additional 2,163,820 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after buying an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

