Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,585,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after buying an additional 791,596 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,547,000 after buying an additional 245,872 shares during the period.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $470.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $498.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

