Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $1,962,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

