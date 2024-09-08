Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 624,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

