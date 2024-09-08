Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 558,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 332,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a market cap of $306.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

