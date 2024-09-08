Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,731.35 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,773.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,699.80. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

