Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Progressive by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $248.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.34 and a fifty-two week high of $254.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.83. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

