Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $547.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $548.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.