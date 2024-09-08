Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

