Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,141,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,244,000. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,884,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,389,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ELV opened at $541.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

