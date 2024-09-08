Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $714,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,092.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,058.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,998.94.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

