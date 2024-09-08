Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $760,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE COR opened at $234.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.21. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $172.41 and a one year high of $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.