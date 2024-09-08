Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $801,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 191.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,318 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after acquiring an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

Novartis stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.52. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

