Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 21.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

