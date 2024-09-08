Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

