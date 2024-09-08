Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $127.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

