Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $956,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $769,540.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,540.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,292 shares of company stock worth $13,557,329. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $13.65 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,365.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

