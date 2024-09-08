Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $371.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.