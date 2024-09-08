Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

DIA opened at $404.47 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $416.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

