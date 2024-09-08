Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 35 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $403.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.01.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

