Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 4,518 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 420.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,248 shares of company stock valued at $17,698,433. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RMD opened at $244.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.70.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

