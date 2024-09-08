Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,717 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.18.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $408.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.95 and its 200-day moving average is $474.77.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

