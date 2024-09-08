Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $479.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

