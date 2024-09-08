Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 541,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,579,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

