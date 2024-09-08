Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,965 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

INTC opened at $18.89 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

