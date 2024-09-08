Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $287.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.76. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $202.55 and a 12-month high of $293.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

