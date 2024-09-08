Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

