Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,287,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
