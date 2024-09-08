Larson Financial Group LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 112,700.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,478,000 after buying an additional 810,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after buying an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,824,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.0 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $179.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day moving average is $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.