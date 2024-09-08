Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

