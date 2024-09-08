Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 49,777 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

