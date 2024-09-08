Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 568.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

