Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 879 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,930,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $143.94 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

