Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 712.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of DVY stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $134.39.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.