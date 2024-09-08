Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 712.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $134.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

