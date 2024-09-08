Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.25

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 266919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Raymond James upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

