Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Lear were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $110.30 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

